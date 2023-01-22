ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 120,760 people, 3145 tanks, 2144 artillery systems, 6268 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 22, 2023, are approximately 120,760 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.01.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 120,760 (+600) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3145 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6268 (+12) units,
  • artillery systems - 2144 (+9) units,
  • MLRS - 445 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment - 220 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 287 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 277 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 1892 (+1),
  • cruise missiles - 749 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 17 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4932 (+14) units,
  • special equipment - 193 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

