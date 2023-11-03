Lithuania is ready to help Ukraine’s energy sector this winter

Lithuania is ready to continue helping Ukraine’s energy sector this winter.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by Senior Assistant to the President of Lithuania Jaroslav Nevirovic at a meeting of the Presidential Working Group on the Peace Formula dedicated to energy security.

According to him, in order to ensure the sustainability of the energy sector and the security of Ukraine's energy supply, it is necessary to join forces and work together.

"Lithuania will be with Ukraine this winter as well," said Nevirovich.

Earlier, Vilnius has already provided Kyiv with two high-capacity electric autotransformers, 274 transformers and components, other auxiliary equipment for power grids, as well as more than a thousand generators and a mobile thermal boiler house.

Lithuania is expected to provide additional assistance to Ukraine in the energy sector in the near future.