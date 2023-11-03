In Ukraine, some drone manufacturers merge others, but it does not affect process of providing Armed Forces of Ukraine, - General Staff

In Ukraine, a large number of drone manufacturers that are constantly scaling up production and merging each other is a positive trend.

Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with the online project KYIV NOT KIEV, Censor.NET reports.

"We have a lot of drone manufacturers. And that's a very good thing. This indicates that Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov managed to organize (the Army of Drones project – ed.) in such a way that people left with startups, with new production," Baranov said.

He noted that he observes a trend of potential merging of others by some drone manufacturers, scaling up production. "But this does not affect the provision of the Armed Forces, on the contrary, it improves the situation – when we move from several different types of drones to five, but the most effective types, which the manufacturer will be able to produce in large quantities to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Well, for the people who use and exploit them, it will be much easier. Components, spare parts, training of personnel on the same type of weapons is much easier," Baranov added.

He emphasized that the "Army of Drones" project "very powerfully" helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

