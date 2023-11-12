ENG
Consequences of enemy attack on regional library in Kherson. PHOTOS

As a result of an enemy attack on the Honchar Regional Library in Kherson, the building was heavily damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Kherson is under occupant fire again. One of the hits was on the regional library named after Honchar. The building was heavily damaged. A fire also broke out. Rescuers spent more than an hour and a half extinguishing the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy hit Kherson, powerful explosions rang out (updated)

