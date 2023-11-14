Rheinmetall will deliver 25 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in 2024

The government of Ukraine signed a contract with the German defense concern Rheinmetall for the supply of Leopard 1 systems, including 25 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks, five Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, and two driver training tanks. Deliveries are scheduled for 2024.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's message.

"The order, financed by Germany and worth several million euros, also includes training, logistics, spare parts, maintenance and other support services," the statement said.

According to the concern, the Leopard 1 systems are currently being overhauled at the Rheinmetall plants in Unterluss and Kassel and are being prepared for use.

Rheinmetall continues to support Ukraine with constant supplies of tactical vehicles. Earlier, the group was tasked with supplying Ukraine with 80 Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Most of them are already in the country, where they have proven their stability in current operations, the company emphasized.

Also, Rheinmetall is ready to supply 20 more Marder BMPs as soon as it receives the relevant order.

At the end of 2023 - at the beginning of 2024, Ukraine will also receive five Caracal airmobiles. In addition, on behalf of the governments of the Netherlands and Denmark, the group will supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks next year. In addition to equipment, Rheinmetall helps the Armed Forces with ammunition, drones, medical equipment, etc.

Also remind, that today Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine, which, in particular, included 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks.