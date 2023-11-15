IDF blows up Hamas parliament building in Gaza

The IDF demolished the Hamas parliament building in Gaza City days after troops overran it.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the Times of Israel

The operation was carried out by the 7th Armored Brigade and the Golani Infantry Brigade.

The demolition of the building took place after Israeli troops took a photo inside the Hamas parliament.

According to the publication, during a visit to the IDF training base "Zikim" near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israeli troops would reach every Hamas militant in every corner of the Gaza Strip.

"There's no place in Gaza that we can't reach. There is no hiding place, no shelter, no safe haven for Hamas killers. We will get there and destroy Hamas and bring home our hostages - these are our two holy missions," Netanyahu said.

