Russian artillery shelled Kherson, man was killed. PHOTOS

Around 10:00, the occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery, killing a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson Prosecutor's Office.

A 67-year-old man was killed when a shell hit a private house.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the CMA, also said that public transport came under enemy fire. Windows in the bus were smashed.

"No injuries have been reported. The information is being clarified," he added.

