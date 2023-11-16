ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9144 visitors online
News War
8 200 48

Fire in military unit near Volgograd was caused by UAV attack. As result, weapons depot was burned down - Russian media

котлубань

A fire on the territory of a military unit in Kotluban, Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, occurred as a result of a drone attack.

This was reported by the Russian telegram channel ASTRA with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at one in the morning, the territory of military unit 57229/51 was attacked by a drone. It exploded, and a fire broke out.

This military unit is a large arsenal of complex ammunition storage.

As a result of the explosion, a small arms depot burned down. 630 people were evacuated, including 379 servicemen, 251 civilians and 3 children.

Read more: In Kyiv region, movement of enemy drones has been recorded, air defense is operation, - RMA

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a fire in a military unit in Kotluban near Volgograd.

Author: 

drone (1774) explosion (1562) fire (701) Russia (12218)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 