Great Britain will increase financial aid to Ukrainians, - Foreign Minister Cameron

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has announced new financial assistance to Ukrainians directly affected by the Russian invasion. This assistance includes the provision of necessary winter supplies and support for people who have evacuated from the frontline areas.

This is stated in the press release of the British government, Censor.NET reports.

While on a visit to Odesa, British Foreign Secretary Cameron announced new financial assistance to a number of organizations and Ukrainians.

Great Britain allocates 10 million pounds to the Red Cross Society of Ukraine to provide medical supplies to communities directly affected by Russian aggression and to support the Red Cross.

Britain will also provide more than £7 million to a consortium led by the international non-profit organization Nonviolent Peaceforce, which supports volunteer organizations that deliver humanitarian aid to dangerous places on the front line.

In addition, Great Britain allocated an additional 1.4 million pounds to the current and rescue work of the Mercy Corps in Ukraine.