Russians shelled Nikopol and Marhanets community with heavy artillery
The Russian army shelled the Nikopol region of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
"More than 15 enemy shells hit in the Nikopol region today. The aggressor launched two attacks - he fired heavy artillery at Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community," the message reads.
As noted, the power line is damaged. The rest of the consequences are being clarified. The main thing is that there are whole people.
