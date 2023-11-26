HIMARS destroys Russian 2S3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian 2C3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system and eliminated six occupants using HIMARS.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.
