ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7337 visitors online
News War
18 057 37

HIMARS destroys Russian 2S3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian 2C3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system and eliminated six occupants using HIMARS.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.

Watch more: Russian convoy carrying ammunition destroyed in Kherson region’s left bank. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4887) Self-propelled artillery (139) HIMARS (202)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 