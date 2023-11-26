Russian convoy carrying ammunition destroyed in Kherson region’s left bank. VIDEO
Thanks to Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance, the Russian vehicles did not reach their destination, where there are ongoing clashes. Our soldiers attacked a convoy of enemy vehicles carrying ammunition in the left-bank Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Ukrainian South Telegram channel.
