ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5037 visitors online
News Video War
36 047 34

Russian convoy carrying ammunition destroyed in Kherson region’s left bank. VIDEO

Thanks to Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance, the Russian vehicles did not reach their destination, where there are ongoing clashes. Our soldiers attacked a convoy of enemy vehicles carrying ammunition in the left-bank Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Ukrainian South Telegram channel.

See also: Soldiers of 92nd Brigade destroy four tanks and D-30 howitzer of occupiers. VIDEO.

Author: 

elimination (4976) Khersonska region (2050)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 