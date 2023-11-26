Servant of people Bezuhla demands resignation of Chief Committee of Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi: Such leadership must go

Ukrainian MP from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi should resign due to the lack of a plan for "the plan for 2024".

she wrote about this on Facebook.

Bezuhla noted: "Thus, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to provide a plan for 2024.

Neither big nor small, neither asymmetrical nor symmetrical. The military simply said they needed to take at least 20,000 citizens a month. This problem grew in the summer, both at the Headquarters and in Parliament when planning the budget for 2024.

We asked what to plan for?

How do you see the war? Why create a brigade instead of manning the existing ones? How much will a brigade cost, a new brigade? These are still new headquarters, what about combat units? Do we have to budget for rotation and demobilization? What about training? What about rotations? Why is the purchase of turnstiles not included in 2024, for example? Do you understand that one dead person costs the state UAH 15 million, and a CAT-type turnstile costs 10 thousand times less? Apart from the tragedy of the death as such.

This discussion was not public, but the tension was growing, and now the situation is such that if the military leadership cannot provide any plan for 2024, and all their proposals for mobilization are reduced to the need for more people without any proposals for changing the Armed Forces system, then such leadership should go."

