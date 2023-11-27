Russian army resumed assault operations in Svatove direction, - RMA

The occupiers, after a break of several days, resumed assaults in the Svatove direction in the Luhansk region. Enemy artillery did not stop - shells hit Nevske and Bilohorivka.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

According to the head of the RMA, Artem Lysohor, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in Serebrianka Forestry and Novoselivske.

"For the last few days, the enemy did not disturb this direction in the Svatove region, but yesterday it resumed its assaults. On the territory of the Luhansk region, the Russians did not use aviation - all their strikes fell on neighboring regions. However, the enemy's artillery did not stop - shells hit Nevsky and Bilohorivka," said the head of the RMA.

In addition, preparations for pseudo-elections have begun in temporarily occupied Novopskov. The RMA noted that to increase the rating of the winner, the invaders are trying to increase the percentage of the population that received Russian passports, they are going from house to house, checking the documents of residents at their addresses.

"Of course, you can take a risk and not open it, but in this case, the house may end up on the list for Russians to settle in. Or for looting," the RMA noted.

In Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, despite the occupiers' statements about the alleged return of the townspeople, the number of broken apartments and houses is increasing.

"There are those that have suffered from looting several times. Almost no one puts new locks in the front doors, because people don't come back," the RMA added.