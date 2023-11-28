Ruscists hit Kryvyi Rih with rocket

The troops of the Russian Federation continue to attack the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, at night the aggressor hit the city of Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. All the details are now being installed.

It is also reported that the Russian army shelled the Marhanets district of the Nikopol district with heavy artillery.

"It passed without any deaths or injuries. The rescuers are clarifying the information about the damage caused by the occupiers," the message says.

It was calm in the rest of the region. No enemy attacks.

Read more: An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih (updated)