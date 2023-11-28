Occupiers hit territory of enterprise in Zaporizhzhia with rocket

Today, November 28, at 08:51 a.m., during an air alert, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the territory of the enterprise in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the type of missile is currently being specified. Previously - one of the modifications of the Iskander ballistic missile.

"According to preliminary data, at this moment it is known that one person was slightly injured. One of the shops located near the place of the impact was damaged by the blast wave," the message reads.

