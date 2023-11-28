USA will allocate $25 million to Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, - Ministry of Energy

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will make the first grant contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine in the amount of $25 million.

"The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Secretariat of the Energy Community signed an agreement on the US grant contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine for a total amount of 25 million US dollars (23 million euros). This is the first contribution of the US government to the fund, which was created at the initiative of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson," the message reads.

It is noted that the total amount of obligations regarding partners' contributions to the Energy Support Fund reached more than 329 million euros. Of these, about 192 million euros have already been transferred to the account from 15 public and private sector sponsors from different countries.

The rest of the amount is announced and formalized contributions, which are expected in the fund account in the near future. The funds are used for the purchase of equipment necessary for the restoration of energy companies.

Since the beginning of 2023, within the framework of the Energy Support Fund, 132 agreements on the purchase of energy equipment, fuel, and materials have been concluded for a total amount of almost 100 million euros.

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was established in the spring of 2022, it enables governments, international financial organizations, as well as private donors to provide substantial support to the Ukrainian energy sector.

