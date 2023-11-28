ENG
"Good long-range things" are being prepared for occupiers, - Zelenskyy after meeting with head of Ministry of Strategic Industries Kamyshin

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the Ministry for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, and announced that the ministry was preparing "good long-range things" for the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an evening video address on November 28.

"Today I held a separate meeting with the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. I can call it optimistic. We are preparing, in particular, good long-range things so that the occupiers feel Ukrainian strength," Zelenskyy said.

