This is an inaction that cannot be forgiven - Tusk on the behavior of the Polish authorities in response to the blocking of the border with Ukraine by drivers

Donald Tusk, who may become Poland’s prime minister in mid-December, assessing the situation with the blockade of the border with Ukraine, accused the current government of Mateusz Morawiecki of "inaction that cannot be forgiven"

Tusk told journalists in the Sejm, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is inexcusable inaction. In this way, we endanger Polish-Ukrainian relations and do not protect Polish interests," the politician said.

According to him, the current Polish government is putting everyone in a very difficult situation: "Law and Justice, Morawiecki and Kaczynski have played the Ukrainian card in a terrible, very amateurish, unprofessional and very cynical way."

The leader of the Civic Coalition stressed that at first, when it was appropriate, Warsaw demonstrated a radically pro-Ukrainian position "completely forgetting about Polish interests". According to him, "Poland should live in friendship and support Ukraine, while not neglecting its own interests".

"They completely neglected it, and when they realised that it irritated people, they started playing the anti-Ukrainian card, and then turned away from the problem at the border," Tusk stated.

At the same time, he noted that he is studying the problem and is holding meetings with politicians and experts who will deal with the border issue.

As reported, parliamentary elections were held in Poland on 15 October. On 27 November, President Andrzej Duda appointed Mateusz Morawiecki as Prime Minister and to took an oath in the new Council of Ministers. If Morawiecki's government fails to win a vote of confidence in the Sejm within two weeks, Donald Tusk, who has a majority in the Sejm, will be the next to form a new cabinet. Tusk has already decided on the composition of the future government, but the names of the candidates have not yet been officially announced.

