Russian army has already killed 511 children in Ukraine

As of the morning of November 29, 511 children were killed in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation. Another 1,148 were injured.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"As of the morning of November 29, 2023, according to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 511 children were killed and more than 1,148 were injured of various degrees of severity," the message reads.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that these numbers are not final.

The most affected children were:

in the Donetsk region - 492,

Kharkiv - 304,

Kherson - 139,

Kyiv - 129,

Zaporizhzhia - 100,

Mykolaiv - 97,

Dnipropetrovsk - 97,

Chernihiv - 72,

Luhansk - 67.

"On November 28, a 7-year-old girl died as a result of shelling in the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka District, Sumy Region," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

