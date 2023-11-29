AFU hit building in occupied Kherson region where meeting of Ruscists was taking place. 5 high-ranking officials were liquidated, - CNR (updated)
On 28 November, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a building in the occupied village of Yuvileine (Kherson region). A meeting of racists was held there, resulting in the deaths of five high-ranking Russian officials.
This was reported by the Centre of National Resistance, Censor.NET informs.
"Yesterday, on 28.11.2023, thanks to information provided by the underground and concerned local residents, a building was attacked where a meeting of the occupiers was held in the temporarily occupied village of Yuvileine, Kherson region," the statement said.
According to the National Security Service, five high-ranking officials have been eliminated.
ASTRA reports that as a result of the strike, four employees of the occupation police were eliminated, and another 17 were injured.
Most of the police officers working in this department come from Russia.
Thus, 46-year-old senior police lieutenant Mergen Nimgirov held the position of "operative". He came to the occupied Kherson region from Moscow.
Mergen Nimgirov
36-year-old Lieutenant of Justice Olena Golodyaeva, who was wounded and worked as a "senior investigator", decided to go to work in the occupied territories of Ukraine from Astrakhan.
Elena Golodyaeva
The victim, 36-year-old police captain Yuriy Panchenko, worked in the occupation police department as a senior investigator. He came to the village of Yuvileinoye from Stavropol.
Yuriy Panchenko
The victim of the "head of the investigative department", 39-year-old Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Amida Midelashvili, like her colleague Elena Golodyaeva, came from Astrakhan.
Amida Midelashvili
At the same time, among the victims are traitor police officers who defected to the Russian Federation during the occupation.
46-year-old police lieutenant Zhanna Khabirova who was injured in the shelling graduated from the Odessa Law Academy. At the police department in the village of Yuvileine, she held the position of "deputy head of the department".
Zhanna Khabirova
And her colleague, 29-year-old police junior lieutenant Mykola Trubchanov, graduated from the Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs (KhNUIA). In the occupation police of the Russians, the man agreed to work as a "field investigator".
Mykola Trubchanov
