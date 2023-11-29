In Ukraine, enterprises manufacture more than 2,000 lower limb prostheses and 200 upper limb prostheses per month - Ministry of Social Policy

On average, Ukrainian enterprises manufacture 2,000 lower limb prostheses and 200 upper limb prostheses per month. In two years, more than 20,000 people - both civilians and military - have received prosthetics in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovнch, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"On average, according to the collected statistics, all enterprises produce more than 2,000 lower limb prostheses and about 200 upper limb products are produced per month," Zholnovich said.

According to her, almost 80 enterprises produce prostheses in Ukraine. At the beginning of the full-scale war, there were about 40 of them.

Also, the head of the department noted that not only the number of enterprises but also the production volumes of those that were operating earlier had increased.

"They are currently working to the maximum. I think they will continue to expand. But I would not say that there are long queues (for prostheses - ed.)," the minister added.

Zholnovich also noted that over 20,000 people - both civilians and military - were given prosthetics in Ukraine in two years.

