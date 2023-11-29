Export of Ukrainian grain from ports of occupied Crimea to Syria and Iran has been recorded - National Resistance Center

Russians continue to export Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"The export of grain from the ports of the temporarily occupied Crimea to the ports of Syria and Iran was recorded. In particular, the stolen agricultural products are transported by Zafar and Matros Koshka bulk carriers.

In general, Russians take grain from local farmers at a fixed price, which is lower than the market price, and then resell it at the market price. They keep the surplus in their pockets. At the same time, farmers are not allowed to sell their products without the permission of the occupiers," the statement said.

Read more: Agricultural exports from Ukraine do not have negative impact on EU markets, - European Commission