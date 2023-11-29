Police have fully completed evacuation of children from three communities of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

The police have fully completed the evacuation of children from Kindrashivka, Kurylivka and Kupiansk communities of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We have been looking for those last two families for almost a week. The National Police established that they left on their own. Therefore, we have every reason to say that the evacuation of children from this direction has been completed," Syniehubov said.

According to him, the evacuation was announced in the following communities:

Kindrashivska - 31 children;

Kupiansk - 182 children;

Kurylivska - 86 children.

All families left the district for Kharkiv. After communicating at the reception point, 493 people were resettled in the city.

"The evacuation is actually completed, but we continue to monitor the situation, because we are already recording attempts to return to these territories. And of course, those two families who left on their own, if it turns out that they are in that territory, we will take measures to take them out of there," Syniehubov added.

