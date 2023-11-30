44-year-old Ukrainian convicted in Gdansk for spying for Russia
The court found that the Ukrainian citizen had been spying in Poland for Russia and sentenced him to one year in prison.
As Censor.NET reports
According to the investigation, the man had been living in Poland since January 2023. He was detained in March.
Investigators concluded that the Ukrainian collected information about the critical infrastructure of the Pomeranian and Kuyavian-Pomeranian voivodeships and the activities of services and bodies responsible for security.
He passed the information to the Russian secret service.
According to law enforcement officers, the man was persuaded to spy when he was already in Poland.
