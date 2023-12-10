Enemy is strengthening fortifications and drawing up reserves in South, - Defense Forces of South

In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, the enemy continues to strengthen the fortification equipment of the positions and draw up reserves.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

As noted, the enemy is monitoring the actions of the Defense Forces on the right bank and does not stop pressing with artillery fire, actively using drones.

"At the same time, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. The defense forces will continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy," the message says.

