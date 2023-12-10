ENG
Enemy strikes at Kherson, man wounded

In the afternoon, on 10 December, the occupiers shelled Kherson. There is one wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"In the afternoon, the enemy attacked the city. They hit a residential area. A 37-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and an explosive injury," the statement said.

He was hospitalised. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

