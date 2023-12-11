Ukraine can count on continued support from Germany - Scholz

Germany will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. In Europe, it is important to formulate a long-term perspective and prove that there is a willingness to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, in particular by supplying the necessary weapons and equipment.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a joint briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Berlin on Monday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine can count on our continued support against the Russian aggressor, now and in the future, with our supplies of military equipment, humanitarian and financial support," Scholz said.

He added that, especially in the current difficult situation, it is important to send a signal in Europe and beyond that Ukraine can confidently count on the help of its partners.

According to the head of the German government, the war could last for a long time, although at first it might seem that it would not come to that. Therefore, it is important to formulate a long-term perspective, to prove that there is a willingness to support Ukraine for as long as necessary and to the extent required.

In particular, Scholz mentioned the provision of ammunition and the establishment of its production, which requires joint efforts.

"If we formulate this message from the circle of European and international friends and supporters of Ukraine, it will also be a message to the Russian president, who obviously hopes that the willingness in our countries to do what is necessary will decrease. So, it would be an important signal to tell him: don't count on it!" - Scholz stressed and expressed hope that such a signal would be sent from Brussels at the end of the week.

He also assured that in Germany, assistance to Ukraine enjoys broad support among the population and democratic parties.

According to the German chancellor, EU enlargement and the necessary reforms of the union are among the central topics of the next meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Scholz reminded that it is a matter of unanimity among all members of the union. There are still unresolved issues with regard to funding that cannot be resolved by new cash injections alone, he said.

The German Chancellor reminded of the main points of discussion of the European Council later this week, in which he will participate: the Russian attack on Ukraine and its consequences, EU enlargement and reform, tensions in the Middle East and internal European affairs, etc.