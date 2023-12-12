IMF approves $881 million tranche for Ukraine.

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund has approved the disbursement of the third tranche of the EFF Extended Fund Facility to Ukraine for $881 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have been working very closely with Ukraine's economic team in recent weeks, and today we have completed the second review of our program under the slogan of exceptionally strong performance," IMF Managing Director Christine Georgieva said at a meeting in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

