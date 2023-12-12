Kyivstar: restoration of services will be gradual

Kyivstar has announced the interim results of the elimination of a massive attack on the company’s main server.

The message reads: "Network status at 20:00 on December 12, 2023.

The company's specialists have partially restored fixed-line services.

The company's specialists are currently working to restore other services and will do everything possible to complete this work by December 13, 2023.

Services may be restored gradually, as we will announce later.

We are grateful to law enforcement agencies and government services for their immediate response and professional assistance in resolving this unprecedented situation.

Once the network is stabilized, all subscribers and corporate clients who could not use the company's services due to the hacker attack will be compensated.

The entire Kyivstar team expresses its gratitude to subscribers, colleagues in the telecom market and corporate clients for their understanding and support."

