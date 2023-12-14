Russian Federation will recruit half million Russians for war against Ukraine by end of 2023, - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that half a million personnel will be recruited into the Russian army by the end of the year. So far, 486,000 people have signed the contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The second wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation is allegedly not planned.

Putin said that almost half a million "volunteers" were recruited as a result of a large-scale campaign, and 486,000 people have signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation so far.

"We went through a partial mobilization - we called up 300,000 people. The guys are fighting brilliantly. After that, we started a broad campaign to attract people to enter into contracts.

By the end of the year, they planned to recruit 412,000 people. As of yesterday evening, 486,000 people were recruited, and the flow of our men, who are ready to defend the homeland with weapons in their hands, does not stop," Russian media quoted Putin as saying.

Also, when asked whether there will be a second wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation, the dictator replied that there was "no need for it".

"Well, why do we need mobilization? There is no need for it today," Putin added.

