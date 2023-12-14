Sweden approved €124 million aid package for Ukraine

On Thursday, the Swedish government approved a €124 million winter aid package for Ukraine, which was previously announced by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

This is stated in the message of the Swedish representative office in the EU in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

It is emphasized that Ukraine is fighting for its survival, as well as for the security and freedom of Europe.

"This is a crucial time to support Ukraine. Today, the Swedish government approved a winter package for Ukraine for 124 million euros for civilian infrastructure," the mission said.

Sweden also emphasized the need to continue the EU's financial support for Ukraine.

"The future of Ukraine is in the EU," the statement said.

