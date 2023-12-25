Israel will intensify fighting against Hamas in coming days, - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the war against the Hamas terrorist group is not close to ending.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Ukrinform.

"We are not stopping, we are continuing the fight and deepening our fighting in the coming days and it will be a long battle and it is not close to over. We need patience, unity and adherence to our mission, " he said at a meeting of the Likud faction in the Knesset.

The Israeli prime minister said that today he visited a brigade of reservists in the Gaza Strip.

"Everyone asked me only one thing: that we do not stop and continue until the end," Netanyahu said.

