Information about alleged 108 dead soldiers in brigade in Avdiivka direction on Christmas Eve is fake, - General Staff

The General Staff refutes another fake by Russian propagandists, which they have been actively spreading online. It is about the alleged "death of 108 defenders" in the Avdiivka sector on Christmas Eve.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

"The information about 108 people killed in one of the brigades in the Avdiivka sector on Christmas Eve is fake," the statement said.

