Ruscists shelled two villages in Kherson region, there were casualties

Russian troops continue shelling the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at least 26 " hits" were registered in Mykilske at noon. A dozen residential buildings were damaged by enemy fire. Rescuers found the body of a 71-year-old man under the rubble of one of the houses.

Also, at about 10:40, Russians shelled Tiahynka. One person sustained injuries incompatible with life.

