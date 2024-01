The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from the south.

This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

So far, "shaheds" have been detected moving from Mykolaiv region toward Kryvyi Rih and Odesa region.

Also, attack UAVs threaten the Kherson region.

