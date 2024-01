In the morning, Russian invaders attacked Novoberyslav in the Kherson region, as a result of which a man died.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that a 59-year-old man received fatal injuries. At the time of the shelling, he was walking down the street.

Read more: As result of Russian attack on Chornobaivka, four people were injured