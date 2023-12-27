Stefanishyna: Ukraine will fulfill its obligations and be ready to join EU in 2025

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna is confident that Ukraine will be able to fulfill its obligations within 2 years and will be ready to join the EU.

She said this in an interview with NV, Censor.NET reports.

During his visit to Kyiv in November, European Council President Charles Michel said that Ukraine would probably be ready to join by 2030, and the EU would be ready to accept it. At the same time, Stefanishyna explained that he meant that all processes related to enlargement should be completed by 2030.

Thus, the EU should be reformed, the budgetary framework should be revised, and all 9 countries that want to join the bloc should complete everything necessary for this.

"With this in mind, this is a rather ambitious process. Ukraine has already conducted a self-screening, so we understand more or less the scope of our obligations," Stefanishyna said.

Read more: Ukraine should be in EU by end of decade within internationally recognized borders, - Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

The Vice Prime Minister also drew attention to the mental and political transformation that has taken place in Ukrainian politics.

"As a result, I am absolutely sure that we will be able to fulfill our obligations within two years. If the European Commission tells us about them. We are absolutely capable of fulfilling our obligations in two years. We are already 60% ready for this. We now have to look at the negotiation framework, formulate a position, and then we will be 100% ready," she added.