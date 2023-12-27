Necessary drones from state started arriving in Avdiivka sector - Butusov

The supply of drones from volunteers and local self-government continues to remain the main source of arms for the troops, so the volumes of supply need to be increased immediately.

This was announced on Facebook by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"The necessary drones from the state began to arrive at the Avdiivka direction. I thank the Supreme Commander-in-Chief V. Zelenskyy that the issue began to be resolved," the journalist noted.

According to Butusov, these are still significantly smaller volumes than what was previously transferred by local self-government.

"Delivery volumes need to be increased immediately so that it covers at least daily costs. The supply of drones from volunteers and local self-government remains the main source of weapons for our troops," the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET added.

