Government approves dismissal of Ternopil Governor Trush

On December 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Trush from the post of head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

"It was agreed to dismiss Trush Volodymyr Liubomyrovych from the post of head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration," the statement reads.

