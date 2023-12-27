ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14424 visitors online
News Incidents
2 864 9
Regional State Administration (204) firing (310) Trush Volodymyr (6)

Government approves dismissal of Ternopil Governor Trush

News Censor.NET Incidents

труш

On December 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Trush from the post of head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

"It was agreed to dismiss Trush Volodymyr Liubomyrovych from the post of head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration," the statement reads.

Read more: Deputy Head of National Police Tyshlek resigned, - media

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 