Government has adopted National Revenue Strategy for 2024-2030, - Marchenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the National Revenue Strategy for 2024-2030. The strategy includes measures to strengthen Ukraine’s fiscal capacity, adapt tax and customs legislation to EU standards, and create incentives for post-war recovery and economic growth.

This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"The National Revenue Strategy is a guideline for tax and customs reform on Ukraine's way to full integration into the European Union. This systemic document was developed by the Ministry of Finance jointly with other ministries and agencies, with the active participation of business representatives, as well as in consultation with international partners, including the IMF, the World Bank and the OECD," the Minister said.

He emphasized that the first thing to do is to change the philosophy of the tax and customs authorities by limiting interference in business activities.

The statement says that the approval of the National Strategy is one of the agreed IMF beacons under the EFF program, and all measures within the framework of the National Strategy take into account the requirements of the European Union for tax and customs.

Read more: Japan is third largest donor of financial aid to Ukraine: in 2023, budget received $3.7 billion - Ministry of Finance