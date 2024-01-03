Government approves action plan to optimize border area, - Shmyhal

On December 27, the Government of Ukraine approved an action plan to implement the Integrated Border Management Strategy.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"We continue to create the most convenient border space. We have approved an action plan for the implementation of the Integrated Border Management Strategy," the statement said.

According to Shmyhal, this will allow us to respond comprehensively and effectively to all challenges in the field of state border security, cross-border activities, and cooperation with our western neighbors, the EU countries.

The Prime Minister clarified that this means the introduction of European practices of control procedures, joint control on the western border on the principle of "one stop", technical modernization of checkpoints, digitalization and automation of processes, information exchange, and much more.

"All this will help to avoid queues at the borders and speed up the movement of goods," the Prime Minister added.

