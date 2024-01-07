ENG
Enemy shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, man was wounded in Vovchansk, houses and kindergartens were damaged in Kupiansk

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, more than 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks, in particular: Chervona Zoria, Bohoduhiv district; Kozacha Lopan, Lukyantsi of Kharkiv district; Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky of Chuhuiiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestovka of the Kupiansk district.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vovchansk, Chuhuiiv District; Tabaiivka, Oleksandrivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Prikolotne, and Chuhunivka of the Kupiansk district.

Around 10:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiiv district. A 56-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and is in moderate condition. The enterprise, electric poles were damaged.

It is also reported that around 10:15 a.m. the enemy shelled the city of Kupyansk. Private houses and kindergartens were damaged. One residential building was destroyed.

A private house was damaged as a result of an enemy GAB strike and shelling in the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiiv District. There are no casualties.

At 11:00 a.m., there was an enemy artillery attack on the outskirts of Kozacha Lopan, the Kharkiv district. No casualties.

"About 1:50 p.m., the enemy struck near the town of Merefa, Kharkiv district. There were no casualties.

"At 02:15 p.m., the occupiers fired a mortar at the town of Vovchansk, Chuguyiv district. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties," the head of the region informs.

