ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15178 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
3 497 8
shoot out (8727) rocket (1122) Kharkiv region (1063)

Enemy launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv region

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

с-300

On the morning of January 6, the enemy hit the Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers struck between populated areas in the Kharkiv district. Previously, with S-300 missiles. At this moment, there are no casualties. The inspection of the hit sites is ongoing," the message says.

See more: Occupants shelled Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 