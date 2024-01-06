Enemy launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv region

On the morning of January 6, the enemy hit the Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers struck between populated areas in the Kharkiv district. Previously, with S-300 missiles. At this moment, there are no casualties. The inspection of the hit sites is ongoing," the message says.

