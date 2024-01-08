Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Belarus near NATO borders - WSJ

Vladimir Putin’s nuclear move in Belarus is a reminder of what is at stake in Ukraine.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET cites UNIAN.

According to the publication, US officials do not provide full information about their intelligence on this transfer, and it is possible that Lukashenko is bluffing.

At the same time, last July, the US Defense Intelligence Agency said that there was "no reason to doubt" Putin's statements about sending nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"The Federation of American Scientists analyzed open-source intelligence, including video footage from the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, and concluded that 'Lida Air Base, 40 kilometers from the Lithuanian border and the only wing of the Belarusian Air Force equipped with Su-25s, is the most likely candidate for Belarus' new 'nuclear exchange' mission with Russia,'" the newspaper writes.

The WSJ emphasizes that Lukashenko's statement comes at a time when Russia is stepping up its threats against the West. Recently, Putin said that "there will be problems" with Finland after NATO "pulled" Helsinki into the alliance. In November, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Poland was an "enemy" that could lose its statehood.

"Putin's provocative nuclear move in Belarus is a reminder of what is at stake in Ukraine," the authors added.