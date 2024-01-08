Ruscists hit Zaporizhzhia with S-400 and Iskander-M missiles

In the morning, Russian invaders fired S-400 and Iskander-M systems at Zaporizhzhia. Currently, there are 5 victims.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:21 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on the regional center. Five hits were recorded, two of which were in the open area, and three more hit infrastructure facilities," he said.

It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used S-400 and Iskander-M missiles.

The strike damaged private and multi-storey buildings located near the place of hit. Vehicles were also damaged. There are 5 known casualties, one man is in serious condition. "There are amputations," said the head of the RMA.

All the victims are in hospitals, they are being treated.

