News Ukrainian Politics
Zelenskyy is "already politically dead" – People’s Deputy from Voice, warrior Kostenko

Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and a member of the Voice party, believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not worry about maintaining his own rating but rather about preserving the state, as he will not be re-elected for a second term.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Roman Kostenko in an interview with NV radio.

"I believe that now President Zelenskyy must understand for himself that he will never be president again, that this is only one term that he has now. He must realize that he is politically dead. And now he has to make decisions not that will give him the opportunity to be re-elected in the next election or that will support his ratings, but those that have the opportunity to save this state," Kostenko said.

