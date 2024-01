On Monday evening, Russian occupants are shelling the central part of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Explosions are heard in the city. The Russian army is shelling the central part of Kherson! Please stay in safe places!" he wrote.

