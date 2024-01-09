Charity online concert by band Ukie’z: Fundraising for FPV drones "Wild Hornets". LIVE STREAMING

Charity online concert stream by the band "Ukie’z" on the YouTube channel Censor.NET

This was reported by the band member and journalist Bohdan Butkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, dear friends, we are raising money for our dear Censor's project of producing FPV drones "Wild Hornets". Drones that have already gained great fame on the frontline as one of the most high-quality and effective tools for turning ruscists into good ruscists," he said.

Donators will also be able to win prizes:



- a flag of Ukraine signed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi (to be drawn lots among all donors);

- a flag "Wild Hornets" (will be given to the author of the largest donation);

- Wild Hornets patches (three encouragement awards among all participants).

Charity fundraiser for FPV drones "Wild Hornets":

Link to the jar https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5zDZ1DV1Zm

Bank card number:

5375 4112 1232 0274

For users of other banks, please indicate your contacts in the purpose of payment so that we can find you in case of victory.

