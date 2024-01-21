AFU repelled enemy attacks in 7 directions during day - General Staff

During the past day, 80 combat clashes took place.

During the day, the enemy carried out 3 missile strikes (with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against the civil infrastructure of Novogradivka, Donetsk region) and 4 air strikes, carried out 58 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. There are dead and wounded civilians. 40 private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Chernatske and Seredyna-Buda of Sumy Oblast were hit by airstrikes.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

"In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers near Terny, Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and another 7 attacks in the areas of Serebryansk forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region," the message reads.

The enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our warriors stand firm on the defense, inflicting heavy losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka region and another 12 attacks south of Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers continued to hold back the occupiers near Georgiyivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 6 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled the enemy's attack west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 ammunition warehouse, and 1 enemy communication hub.

Units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 1 control point, and 1 radio-electronic warfare station of the enemy.